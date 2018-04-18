Robert Henry Kelley, age 63, of Rome, passed away April 17, 2018 at his residence.
Robert was born January 6, 1955 in Floyd County, the son of Barbara Hovers Kelley and the late John Robert Kelley Sr. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey Kelley and John Robert Kelley Jr., and sisters, Elaine Barnes and Sandra Stroud.
Survivors include a son, Jason Kelley, Rome; daughters, Heather Kelley, Rome, and Dawn Underwood, Rome; mother, Barbara Hovers Kelley, Rome; brother, Ronnie Kelley, Rome; sisters, Yvonne Highfield, Rome, and Emery Waits, Rome; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Gerald Littles, Jason Roberson, Matthew Hight, Clifford Lindsey, Desmond Bannister, and David Godfrey.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.