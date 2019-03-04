Mr. Robert "Robin" Henderson Gresham, age 79, of Rome, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his residence from Parkinson's disease.
Mr. Gresham was born in Silver Creek, Georgia, on October 8, 1939, the son of the late James P. Gresham Sr. and Lorena D. Gresham. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara G. Herrin, and a brother, James P. Gresham Jr.
He graduated from Rome High School in 1957 and attended West Georgia and Shorter College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving active duty in 1962 and in reserve from 1962-1968. He worked with International Business Machines in customer service and sales for 16 years and was the owner of Business Machines of Rome for 14 years.
He was active in Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in many ways over the years, including as Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Director, Sunday School teacher, choir member, softball team, and the bus ministry.
He was a member of the Rome Jaycees, Exchange Club of Rome, Rome Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary. He was an avid sportsman, B&S Construction State Champion Softball Team, youth softball coach, Alto Park Booster Club basketball team, YMCA volleyball league, and an avid golfer. His achievements and awards also included Little League All-American in 1952 and Georgia Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in 2002.
Survivors include his wife, Susan "Sue" Warren Gresham, to whom he was married on June 14, 1963; one son, Robert K. Gresham, Rome; one daughter, Sue Anne Morgan, Atlanta, and her partner, Tammy Self; granddaughter, Kelsey R. Morgan, Seattle, Wash.; three sisters, Carolyn G. Pappalardo, Fitzgerald, Mary G. Underwood, Rome, Susan G. Williamson, Newnan; and one brother, David W. Gresham, and his wife, Norma, of Rome.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Oaknoll Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church (old Fifth Avenue Baptist Church sanctuary) with the Rev. Bill Davies officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the William S. Davies Shelters Inc., P.M.B. 391, 3 Central Plaza, Rome, Georgia, 30161, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, N.Y., 10163-4777.
Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories.