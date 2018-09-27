Mr. Robert Garry Stowe, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at a local medical facility. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street NE, Rome, Ga., 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.