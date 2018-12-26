Mr. Robert Francis "Bob" Mangel IV, age 67, of Lindale, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, in a local healthcare facility. Mr. Mangel was born in Bronx, N.Y., on September 8, 1951, son of the late Robert Francis Mangel III and the late Vivian Gertrude Snider Mangel. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Mangel, and by a brother, Bill Mangel. Prior to his retirement, he was owner and operator of Mangel Roofing Company. He was of the Catholic faith. Survivors include his wife, the former Donna Elaine Adams, to whom he was married on December 10, 1977; three daughters, Vivian Tabitha Cater (Randy Cole), Rome, Heather Mangel (Heath Simpson), Rome, and Destiny Mangel (Jack Gibson), Rome; a son, Robert Francis Mangel V, Lindale; two grandchildren, Nathan Alexander Cater and Kaitlin Lily Cater, both of Rome; two sisters, Karen Mincey, Spring Hill, Fla., and Pam Martel (Ron), Hampton Bay, N.Y.; two brothers, Brian Mangel (Tonie) and Tommy Mangel (Debbie), all of Hampton Bay, N.Y.; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Mangel will be cremated with no formal services. Consult with the family concerning memorial donations. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.