Mr. Robert Dennis Beard, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Beard was born on June 13, 1950 to the late Robert Allen Beard and Barbara Imogene Brock Beard. Mr. Beard loved to fish and hunt and being outdoors. He was a member and retired welder of the Atlanta Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #72. Mr. Beard was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Cindy Beard and Bobbie Janis Beard, and one grandchild Jaden Beard.
Survivors include his wife: Wanda “Elaine” Beard; two sons: Kevin (Jennifer) Beard and Jeremy (Candice) Beard; three grandchildren: Austin, Jaclyn, and Camryn Beard; and one sister: Shelia (Jimmy) Clonch.
Graveside and Interment services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Keith Crowe. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and ask to meet at cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday: Mickey Henderson, Josh Henderson, Chris Waits, Parker Clonch, and Jimmy Clonch.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on e of Mr. Beard
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Beard arrangements.