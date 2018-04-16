Mr. Robert Dennis Beard, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Beard was born on June 13, 1950 to the late Robert Allen Beard and Barbara Imogene Brock Beard. Mr. Beard loved to fish and hunt and be outdoors. He was a member and retired welder of the Atlanta Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #72. Mr. Beard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Cindy Beard and Bobbie Janis Beard; and one grandchild, Jaden Beard.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda "Elaine" Beard; two sons, Kevin (Jennifer) Beard and Jeremy (Candice) Beard; three grandchildren, Austin, Jaelyn, and Camryn Beard; and one sister, Shelia (Jimmy) Clonch.
Graveside and Iiterment services will be held at2 p.m.on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Keith Crowe. The family will receive friends from6 p.m. until 8 p.m.on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the cemetery at1:45 p.m.on Tuesday: Mickey Henderson, Josh Henderson, Chris Waits, Parker Clonch, Brent Sloman, and Jimmy Clonch.
Honorary pallbearers are Thurman Heath, Benny Smith, Larry Durham, and Donnie Wilson.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mr. Beard’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.