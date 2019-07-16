Robert "Bob" David Foltz Sr., age 66, left his earthly body with bravery and dignity on May 4, 2019, with his wife and family members at his side. He succumbed to complications of glioblastoma multiforme, devastating cancer for which there is currently no hope of cure and little hope of response to treatment. He lived and fought the last 18 months of his life with little thought for himself, always thinking about how he could make it easier for his loved ones.
Bob was born in Washington, D.C., June 9, 1952, and spent his early years as "the first grandchild" surrounded by extended family who treasured him and guided his path. He loved to tell stories of his childhood, including time spent with his great grandfather and great grandmother Henry and Elizabeth Cox, both successful lawyers in Washington, who lived literally on the banks of the Potomac River. He was especially close to his great grandfather and frequently hiked with him to the Potomac on Saturday mornings to fish.
He was an only child for 10 years when he became "big brother" to John and subsequently Charles "Chuck" Foltz, who survives him. He was the son of Geraldine Cox Foltz, who joined him in death in less than 24 hours, and Shirley Foltz, who preceded him in death. As a child, Bob loved the outdoors and sports but found a true talent in the track. He was selected by the U.S. Olympic Committee to participate in the first National Junior Olympics for promising high school athletes in 1965 and won the 1st Gold Medal awarded in the 200-yard dash in Yankee Stadium in N.Y.C. His rise in track competition was cut short by his father's career move to South Georgia when he was 16 years old, and he subsequently graduated from Turner County High School in 1970. He then studied at the University of Georgia on a track scholarship for 3 years. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He transferred to Georgia Southern College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree.
He was an avid chess player and was president of his college chess club. He won the Georgia State Amateur Chess Club competition in 1972. His favorite job many years later, after retirement, was teaching chess to elementary school students in 11 metropolitan Atlanta schools where he tutored over 3,000 students.
Bob received a degree in Industrial Engineering and Masters' degrees in Education and Public Administration. Bob's primary vocation was industrial engineering, which he applied for over 25 years with J.P. Stevens and Milliken and Company, the world's largest textile company at the time.
Bob also worked for the City of Savannah and after leaving the engineering field obtained a real estate license and practiced in Georgia for 7 years.
Bob became a faithful Christian as a young adult and never ceased to live his faith. He served for many years as a Sunday School teacher and deacon in Baptist churches in Dublin and Tifton, Ga. His faith in God, Jesus Christ, and the teachings of the Bible remained his anchor and inspiration through life's ups and downs.
Bob had many interests, most outdoors, including fishing, gardening, photography, hiking, running, biking, tennis, canoeing, and kayaking.
He met his wife, Brenda J. Garland, in 2008, and they were subsequently inseparable until his death. Their favorite place to be was their humble cabin on the banks of Mountain Town Creek in Ellijay, Ga., near Brenda's home place, and it was there they found contentment and inspiration. Bob and Brenda lived in Cornelia, Ga., and subsequently Canton and Rome, Ga., where he died, never far from the North Georgia and Appalachian Mountains they loved.
Bob was survived by his wife, Brenda J. Garland, MD, Rome, Ga.; brothers, John Foltz (Grace), of Powder Springs, Charles (Chuck) Foltz, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; son, Robert David Foltz, of Cornelia; daughter, Elizabeth Grace Foltz Hawkins, of Milledgeville; stepdaughter, Katherine Lawson Turner (Steven), of Atlanta; stepsons, Joseph Smith, of Denver, Colo., and Jonathan Smith, of Seattle, Wash.; and beloved granddaughter, Lawson Elizabeth Gowder, of Atlanta. He leaves special friends Nancy Mezick and Doug Speak, of Jasper, Ga., and his cherished pets, Luke and Callie, to guard his wife in Rome.
Bob lived a brave, honorable and simple life. One of Bob's favorite Bible readings was Corinthians 13:4-8. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hope, always perseveres. Love never fails." He fully lived these words and made it look easy. His gifts included the ability to love, patience, kindness, wisdom, strength, bravery, intelligence, and honesty. As Corinthians 13:8 says, "Three things last forever, Faith, Hope, and Love - and the greatest of these is Love." Bob's legacy will be his loving spirit. We, who he loved, are truly blessed and will never cease to miss his physical presence.
At his request, Bob was cremated, and his remains reside in an urn of ambrosia maple turned by his dear friend Nancy Mezick. A memorial service is scheduled for July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bernhardt's Funeral Home in Ellijay, Ga. Memorial gifts can be made in his honor to Pisgah Church of Christ cemetery fund, 9871 Big Creek Road, Ellijay, Ga. 30536, where he and Brenda will eventually be interred, or to the American Cancer Society.