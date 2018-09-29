Robert "Damon" York, age 74 of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Thursday afternoon, September 27, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1943 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Robert Lee York and the late Edna Skinner York. He was a retired maintenance supervisor, having worked for over thirty years with the Floyd Medical Center. He was a longtime member of the Rome Elks Lodge, having served in numerous leadership roles at the local and state levels within the organization. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda York, a brother, Ray York, and two brothers-in-law: William Grant "Bill" Johnson and James Jackson "Jackie" Davis. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert M. & Amanda York of Bremen, Georgia; two sisters-in-law: Deane York Davis and Lynnell York Johnson, both of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Jane York also of Carrollton, Georgia; and two grandchildren: Carson York and Carrie Grace York, and special friend, Kimberly Morgan. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Robert Fazio, Rob Cleveland, Clark Cleveland, Jace Cleveland, Shae Farmer, Brent McCaghren, Grant McCaghren, and Eric Stagliano. Honorary pallbearer will be AJ Merrell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and Monday, October 1, 2018 from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.