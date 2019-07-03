Mr. Robert C. "Dutch" Walker III, age 80, of Cumming, Ga., passed away on July 3, 2019.
Mr. Walker was born April 19, 1939 in Rome, Ga.
He was predeceased by his wife, Judy McKelvey Walker; parents, Robert and Retta Williamson Walker; his brother, Alan Walker; and sister-in-law, Nancy McKelvey Drysdale.
Mr. Walker lived in Tucker and Jasper before moving to Cumming. He worked in property management and real estate in the Atlanta area before retiring.
Survivors include his two sons, Ben (Patricia) Walker of Jasper, Ga., and David Walker, of Cumming, Ga.; three granddaughters, Allie and Lyla, of Jasper, and Carson Walker, of Cumming; and brothers, Michael (Penny) Walker, of Dawsonville, Ga., and Todd Walker, of Conyers, Ga.; and nieces and nephews, Anna Rose (Joel) Wascher, Andrew (Lisa), of Smyrna, Lane (Alexis) Walker, of Canton, and Brent (Audrey), of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Sunny McAfee Walker, and brother-in-law, John (Elaine) McKelvey, of O'Fallon, Mo.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Rome, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Daniel's Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral arrangements Mr. Robert C. "Dutch" Walker III.