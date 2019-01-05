Mr. Robert Bruce Brown, age 72, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Lindale Church of God with Pastor Glyn Davis officiating and with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military rites. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Robert's church: Lindale Church of God, 585 Park Ave. SE, Lindale, Ga., 30147, 706-232-5676.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.