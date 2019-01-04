Mr. Robert Bruce Brown, age 72, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Brown was born on August 30, 1946, in Radford, Va., son of the late Chapman P. Brown and the late Peggy Jo Jones Bess (Bob). He was a graduate of Poppa Bluff High School in Missouri and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Robert was a faithful member of Lindale Church of God. Later in life, he met Mrs. Ida Mae Barkley, and they married on July 21, 1992. Prior to retirement, Robert worked as a long-haul truck driver for 40 years and enjoyed seeing the country.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his twin brother, Richard Brown, by a brother, Bryan Bess, and by the dad who raised him, Bobby Bess.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Ida Mae Barkley Brown, Silver Creek; son, Richard Bruce "Scott" Brown, Va.; daughter, April Lynn Walter, Rome; two grandsons, Oscar Lee Flatt and Bryan Matthew Flatt, Silver Creek; two sisters, Suzanne McClurry (Will), East Sound, Wash., and Melinda Bess, Springfield, Mo.; two brothers, Chris Bess, Springfield, Mo., and Stephen Bess, Az.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Lindale Church of God with Pastor Glyn Davis officiating and with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military rites. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Robert's church: Lindale Church of God, 585 Park Ave. SE, Lindale, Ga., 30147, 706-232-5676.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.