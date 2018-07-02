Robert Anthony Jennings
Robert Anthony “Tony” Jennings, 57, of Cloudland, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2018 after a long battle with non-alcoholic liver disease. After nine years of fighting secondary life-threatening episodes, he received a call for a liver transplant on June 21, 2018. Unfortunately, during transplant surgery cancer was found and the transplant was not possible. At his request he was transported home to be with family during his final days.
Tony was born in Conyers, Georgia on February 2, 1961, the third child and only son of J.C. and Mae Jennings. He graduated from Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia, where he excelled in academics, football, pole vault, and wrestling. He is listed in “Who’s Who in American High Schools” 1979. He continued on to Georgia Technical Institute on a wrestling scholarship, where he studied chemical engineering. He later attended Georgia Highlands College, where he earned an Associate’s degree in business management.
Tony worked as a supervisor for Mohawk Industries until his illness prevented him from doing so. He enjoyed everything Georgia Tech, especially football, as well as fireworks, holidays, fishing, animals, eating, playing games of any kind and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sheron Jennings, Rome; two stepsons, Shane and Jeremy Barnes, Carollton; his parents, J.C. and Mae Jennings, Cartersville; sisters, Jane and Trell Sullivan, Woodstock; Janine Joseph Jennings, Atlanta; Jill and Phil Frasier, Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Savannah and Matthew Barnes, Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Tony’s wishes, there will be no public service. There will be a private memorial service at his grandfather’s home in South Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, Ga. 30076 or at www.gatransplant.org.
The family of Tony Jennings wishes to thank UAB and Emory Transplant Centers, their doctors and staff, Dr. Greg Rogers and staff, and a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Finn and his unwavering commitment to and support of Tony.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of the arrangements.