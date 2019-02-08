Mr. Robert Allen "Bob" Townley, age 76, of Armuchee, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Townley was born on January 29, 1943, son of the late Bonnie Lee Townley and the late Eula Lee Rogers Townley. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1961-1965, and a member of Floyd Springs United Methodist Church.
Prior to retirement, Bob worked in telecommunications with the State of Georgia's Dept. of Administrative Services for over 30 years. He was not a person to sit still. He loved driving his tractor in the back fields while he had his daily conversations with God.
After retirement, Bob started volunteering with Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT). He also became involved with Northwest Georgia Red Cross, where he was able to do what he loved most, help people. Bob was honored through the Red Cross as "Volunteer of the Year."
Bob also enjoyed being a member of the Western Promenaders.
He is remembered as loving, kind, and gentle, a man who was passionate about his family and cared for everyone. Bob was a protective and heroic father and a guiding and loving light to his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Rick Douwsma and Patrick Whittington.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Speir Townley, Armuchee; six daughters, Kathie Lackyard (Steve), Seattle, Wash.; Yvette Douwsma, Acworth; Stephanie Newsum (Jeremy), Cleveland, Ga.; Michele Hall (Rick), Acworth; Kim Whittington, Rome; and Mary Pierce (Allen), Euharlee, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Tesia Sullins, Daniel Sullins (Laura), Elijah Sullins, Kaitlin Leonard (John), Justin Adler, Annamarie Tant, Stephen Rowell, Zack Hall, Haley Hall, Marissa Newsum, and Liana Newsum; two great grandchildren, Benjamin Jones and Nova Sullins; sister, Brenda Lewis (Tom), Nashville, Tenn.; and two nieces.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor Patrick Hopper officiating. Military rites will be presented by the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross, Northwest Georgia Chapter, 112 John Maddox Drive, Rome, Ga., 30165, 706-922-8482.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.