Mr. Robert A. "Pete" O'Dillon, age 83, of Rome, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 31, 2018.
In keeping with Pete's wishes, he has been cremated.
At this time the family is weighing their options for a private service at a later date.
To honor Pete's life, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Model-Johnson Schools Foundation, c/o Dunny Blankenship, Model Middle School, 164 Baron Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
