Mrs. Lois Eugenia Entrekin Roberson, age 89, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home in Rome GA. Eugenia was born on November 11th, 1929 in Gadsden AL. She was the daughter of late Eugene and Lois McLeskey Entrekin of Gadsden AL. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Clyde Roberson; sisters Barbara Entrekin Massey, Martha Jane Dunphy, and Howard Entrekin. Survivors include her son Tommy Roberson and his wife Rose from Rome GA; granddaughter Crystal Cargle from Panama City FL; and granddaughter Andrea Jordan from Rome GA; daughter Wynn Smith and her husband Randy from Canton GA; grandson Danny Carver of Whispering Pines NC, and grandson Clay Smith of Canton GA. Eugenia also had five great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Jacksonville St. University and taught school for the Floyd Co GA school system for many years. She and her husband Clyde were also players and members of the Rome Symphony Orchestra. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com