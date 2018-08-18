Mrs. Rita Faye Gibson, Age 62, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday morning, Aug. 18, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Gibson was born in Rome, Georgia on July 21, 1956, daughter of the late Esther Hardigree and the late Odessa Hardigree Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James William Gibson, Sr., on February 4, 2018, by a sister, Charleste Hughes, and by two brothers, Roy Crunkelton and Brian Hardigree. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Rome. Mrs. Gibson fought a good fight and kept the faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Sonia Vinson (Paul), Kingston, Mandy Stewart (Freddie), Kingston, and Kimberly Dawn Gibson (Robbie Phillips), Summerville; two sons, James William Gibson, Jr. (Kristy), Silver Creek, and Devyn Gibson (Taylor) Dalton; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters, Sharon McCullough, Terri Lambert, Janeesa Rutledge and Charman Churchwell; three brothers, Doug Hardigree, Chuck Hughes and Barry Hardigree; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jackson Davis and the Rev. Paul Vinson officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from noon until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include: Freddie Stewart, Jr., Dustin White-Gibson, Jacob Vinson, Freddie Stewart, III, Austin Chafin and Robbie Phillips.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.