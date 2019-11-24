Mr. Ned Conway Riordan Jr., age 76, of Rome passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. Mr. Riordan was born April 22, 1943, in Rome, Ga. He was the son of the late Effie Mae McCraw Riordan and Ned Conway Riordan Sr. Mr. Riordan is preceded in death by a sister and brother in law, Betty Jean and Gus Rhinehart and son, Ned Conway Riordan III. Survivors include his daughter, Mrs. Tina Riordan (Bill) Harris of Montgomery, Al. and a sister Mrs. Linda Riordan (Craig) Allee of Rome, Ga. Mr. Riordan was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. A private graveside service was held at Friday November 22, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with the Rev. Norv Haven officiating. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
