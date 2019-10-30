Mr. Wesley Andrew Riley, age 88, of Rome passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in a local health care facility. Graveside and interment services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Clinton Green, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to view the obituary and post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.