Mrs. Mildred Jewell Heath Riley, age 81 of Woodland, Alabama passed away Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to view the complete obituary and post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.