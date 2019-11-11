Mrs. Betty Jane Wagoner Riley, 89, of Rome, Georgia, died Friday, November 8th at Cartersville Medical Center following a recent illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday November 13th at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Les Connell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 P.M. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.