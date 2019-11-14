Janet Reynolds Richardson 63, Rome passed away Monday November 11, 2019 in a local hospital. Janet was born February 20, 1956 in Floyd County. The daughter of Janette Smith Reynolds and the late James E. Reynolds Sr.. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Janet worked at Sears, Floyd Medical Center, and Dr. Charles S. Martin. Janet was preceded in death by her father, James E. Reynolds Sr. and two brothers, Jeff Reynolds and Johnny Reynolds. Survivors include her husband, James L. Richardson whom she married February 12, 1993, two sons Joseph Phillips and Jeremy Hicks, grandsons Dakota Phillips, Tacoma Phillips, Konner Phillips, Joness Hicks, mother Jeanette Smith Reynolds, brothers James E.(Velvet) Reynolds Jr., nieces Neci Reynolds, Cheyenne Reynolds, nephews Josh Reynolds, T.J. Reynolds and Dusty Reynolds. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday November 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mikel Garrett, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 P.M. until the hour of service on Saturday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Pallbearers include Josh Reynolds, T.J. Reynolds, Diestin Reynolds, Dakota Phillips, Tacoma Phillips, Exie Williams, Chuck Hilliard. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.