Mr. Richard Stephen "Steve" Chambers, age 63, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Perry, Fla., doing what he loved, fishing.
Mr. Chambers was born in Rome, Ga., on October 4, 1955, son of the late Elmer Donahoo "Tug" Chambers and the late Vivian Barton "Babe" Chambers. He was also preceded in death by a son, Edwin Chambers, and by a sister, Susie Chambers.
Mr. Chambers attended St. Mary's, Darlington, and West Rome High School, graduating in 1973. Steve was employed with Southern Pipe and Supply in Rome and with the Rome Fire Department, where he was a sergeant and rescue truck driver. For several years, he was the Charter Boat Captain on "Backdraft", which he owned and operated out of Panama City, Fla. He was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Bradley Chambers (Jessica), Rome; two grandchildren, Nevaeh Chambers and Jayden Eubanks, both of Panama City, Fla.; his former wife and mother of his children, Johnette Terhune Chambers, Rome; his best friend, Lawrence Free, Rome. He is also survived by a multitude of fishing friends in Georgia and Florida.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. His cousins, Don Chambers and Stan Brooks, will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1649 Cartersville Highway SE, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.