Richard Harris "Dick" Stephens, age 75, of Carrollton, passed away October 25, 2018. He was born May 22, 1943, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Hugh Stephens and Vela Mae Harris Stephens. He was a 1961 Carrollton High School graduate, where he served as class president. He attended Southern Technical College and was a former member of the Carrollton Jaycees. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He retired as a civil engineer after having worked for AT&T for more than 33 years and was a member of Southern Hills Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by both his parents and is survived by his wife, Ellen Hatcher Stephens, of Carrollton; daughter, Brandi Stephens Sanders (Alan), of Carrollton; son, Dan Stephens, of Marietta; sister, Phyllis Hand (Kenneth), of Hahira, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Lillianne Sanders and Logan Olivia Stephens.
Memorial services will be conducted Monday, October 29, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Min. Dale Lovelady officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Post 143, 1790 Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton, Ga., 30116.
