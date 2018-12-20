Richard Byron Allgood, 71, of Cave Spring, died Thursday morning, December 20, 2018, in a Rome hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Allgood was born in Porterdale, Georgia, on October 23, 1947, son of the late William Herbert Allgood and the late Mary Elizabeth Watkins Allgood. A 1969 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in business, Mr. Allgood joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as a medical technician. After his military service, Mr. Allgood returned to the University of Georgia and earned a pharmaceutical degree. For a number of years, he was associated with Eckerd Pharmacies in the Lithonia and Atlanta area, retiring in 1997.
Mr. Allgood was a member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, was a former member and past president of the Cave Spring Ruritan Club, and was a member of the Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A.M.
Besides his parents, Mr. Allgood was also preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Wanda Allgood Johnson.
Mr. Allgood is survived by his wife, the former Margaret "Peggy" Highnote, to whom he was married July 28, 1984; by two sons, Brad Allgood and Will Allgood, both of Snellville; and by two daughters, Mrs. Amy Watts, and her husband, Tim, of Covington, and Mrs. Susan Vogt, and her husband, Tim, of Loganville. Five grandchildren, Evan Watts, Kelsey Watts, Lily Vogt, Landon Vogt, and Tray Watts, and one brother, Tommy Allgood, and his wife, Lujuan, of Oxford, also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Allgood will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page and the Rev. Frank Norris officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery with members of the church serving as pallbearers. The Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A.M. will have charge of the graveside rites.
The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church.