Richard Allen Monahan, age 67, of Rome, passed away Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in a local Health and Rehab Facility.
Richard was born August 7, 1951 in New Point News, Va.; a son of the late Charles J. Monahan, and Margaret Wagner Monahan.
Survivors include a Becki and Jeff Bennett.
Graveside and Interment services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at East View Cemetery, with the Rev. Terry Riesner, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.