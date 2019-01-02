With great sadness, the family of Richard Ables announces his passing. He will forever be fondly remembered as a father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His legacy to us was his love of nature, his appreciation of music, and his ability to find humor in most any situation.
Richard was born at home on June 13, 1939, in the Rock Creek area of Gordon County, Ga., and spent most all his life in the Rosedale/Everett Springs community. He graduated from Armuchee High school in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served three years in Poitiers, France. In 2001, he retired from Inland-Rome, where coworkers affectionately knew him as "Rattler," after 39 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Ables was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Burns Ables and Adair S. Ables, infant son, Todd Ables, and a beloved sister, Elaine Ables Evans.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Dawn Ables; three grandchildren, Erin Clark, Eli Ables, and Alex Ables; brothers, Jerry and Tommy Ables; and a sister, Pat Courson.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Brookdale-Rome assisted living family for the excellent care he received while living there, and to friends Carrie Casey and Dottie Payne for being caregivers to his dearly loved retriever, Nestle.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Ables will be cremated and will be remembered in a private family service.