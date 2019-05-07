Rhea Rountree Barton, 87, passed peacefully in her home.
Rhea is survived by her son, Wood Watts (Betty), Charlotte N.C.; daughter-in-law, Angela Watts, Rome; sons, Jack (Tracy) Barton, Mark (Rose) Barton and Giles (Debbie) Barton; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A very generous person, Rhea was very involved in her church and the Salvation Army and loved to cook for her family and friends.
A memorial will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Floyd Springs United Methodist Church in Armuchee. In lieu of flowers, the family request sdonations to the church or The Salvation Army.