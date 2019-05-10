Rex L. Abernathy, age 88, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Abernathy was born February 2, 1931, in Gaylesville, Cherokee County, Ala., the son of Joseph Elijah Abernathy and Della Bernice Lawson, both of Cherokee County, Ala.
Mr. Abernathy was a graduate of Gaylesville High School, where he met his future wife, Jo Ann Lewis. They were married on June 17, 1955, and they moved to Rome, Ga. that same year.
Mr. Abernathy retired from General Electric Medium Transformer Company in 1991 after 36 years of service.
He was a member of Beech Creek United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees and enjoyed being a delegate to the annual North Georgia Conference for many years.
Mr. Abernathy was a member of the Cherokee Lodge No. 66 F.&A.M., the Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 American Legion, the Yaarab Temple, and the Rome Shrine Club. Rex participated in the Korean War Veteran's Association and was a member of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Rome Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution and the Georgia Branch of the National Society Sons and Daughters of Pilgrims.
Mr. Abernathy served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and fought in the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Division. He was honored in October 2014 to be the Honorary Team Captain for the Fort Benning Doughboys during the fifth annual Doughboy Bowl. He received the game ball, which was parachuted into the stadium by the Silver Wings. He played football with the 30th Infantry at Fort Benning prior to being deployed to Korea in 1952.
Mr. Abernathy loved attending events that involved his children and his grandchildren. He also loved attending and watching Alabama football games.
Mr. Abernathy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Elijah Abernathy and Della Bernice Lawson Abernathy; brothers, William Guy, Elijah H. "H.E.," William Clinton, and Joseph Elijah Abernathy Jr.; and a sister, Hazel O'Dell Abernathy McCollum.
Mr. Abernathy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Lewis Abernathy; his daughter, Regina Abernathy Ragan, and son-in-law, Dr. J. Eric Ragan II; his son, Cary Alan "Al" Abernathy; two grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Ragan and Joseph Lawson Ragan, of Columbus, Ga; his sister-in-law, Mickie Stewart Abernathy, and brother-in-law, James Charles "Sonny" (Eloise) Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Korean War veterans will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway, Rome, Ga. 30165, with the Rev. Randy Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Beech Creek United Methodist Church.
Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 66 F.&A.M. will conduct Masonic graveside rites.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beech Creek United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center, Centre, Alabama, for their loving care and support.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.