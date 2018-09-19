Mrs. Renita Lynn Osburn Robinson, age 61, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Robinson was born April 2, 1957, in Floyd County, Georgia. She was employed by Home Instead Senior Care and recently was employed by Advance Rehab for several years. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Robinson, on April 7, 2015; her mother, Doris Yates; and a sister, Debra Gulow. Survivors include her daughters, Bree Robinson Handler, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; Wendy Robinson, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; Mara Tierce, Clayton, Ala.; grandchildren, Timothy Duran Spears, Taylor (Matthew) Gibbs, Blade Handler, Hannah Tierce, Jackson Chumbler; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Buddy Reece speaking. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.' s Good Shepherd Funeral home has charge of arrangements.