Regina “Gina” Lynette Ware, age 42, of Panama City Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018. She was born October 3, 1975 in Rome, Ga.
Gina graduated from Pepperell High School class of 1994 in Lindale, Ga. After graduation, she went to Coosa Valley Tech – School of Cosmetology.
She was preceded in death by her father, George W. Ware; maternal grandparents, C.E. and Violet Jones; and paternal grandparents, Walter and Marion Ware.
Those left to cherish Gina’s memory include her son, James “Jamie” Leo Morin III; mother, Lillian Joyce Swendsen; two brothers, Brian W. Ware (Christa) and Darian A. Ware (Rebecca); two nephews, Cody and Cory Ware; two uncles, Tim Ware and Don Jones (Gabriela); and cousins, Chris and Leslie Coley, April Walker, Kevin Ware, Stacey Owens, and Jonathan Jones.
A memorial reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Oak Hill Church of Christ, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd., Rome, Ga., 30161.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talk About Curing Autism (TACA) – Georgia Chapter or George A. Butchikas Foundation for Autism.
