Ralph Wilson Reeves left this earth on November 17, 2019, after a brief battle with a debilitating disease. Ralph was born January 18, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Lenore Reeves. As a young man living in Grove City, Ohio he enjoyed helping on the family farm, spending time with his brother, Robert, and numerous cousins, and playing baseball. Ralph was a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Ralph married Marie Francis Lutz, and had two children, Ryan Wilson and Hillary Anne. Ralph had the difficult task of caretaker through Marie's battle with cancer. He had a second chance at love, and married Linda Storey, at which time he also gained three sons, Marc William, Michael David, and Christopher Brian. Ralph took pride in his expansive professional success in the specialty chemicals industry. Recognized as an industry expert in plant safety, Ralph and his family moved to several locations throughout the country before spending many years in El Dorado, Arkansas. While working for Great Lakes Chemical Corporation, Ralph consulted internationally in China, England, France and Italy. He completed his career in Cedartown, Georgia with Geo Specialty Chemicals. Ralph was a passionate sports fan throughout his life and continued his love of baseball through adulthood by watching his favorite teams and listening to stories of his grandson playing the sport. He also had a passion for golf which he focused on post retirement. His love for horse racing was deeply embedded from family history, and he owned several successful racehorses throughout his life. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wilson and Agnes Lenore; and his first wife, Marie Francis. He is survived by his brother, Robert Alvin (Sarah) Reeves; wife, Linda; son, Ryan (Shannon); daughter, Hillary (Justin) Key and two grandsons; stepsons; Marc (Lisa) Turner and three grandchildren; Mike Turner and three grandchildren, and Chris (Kristi) and four grandchildren; and a close cousin Daryl (Deborah) Thomas and two children. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM until the memorial service hour at 1:00 PM, at First United Methodist Church in Cedartown, GA with Rev. Ed Dickens officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program at www.horseadoption.com. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ralph Wilson Reeves.