Mrs. Reesa Kaye Johnson, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Rome, Georgia, on February 15, 1961, daughter of the late Billy Joe Baker and the late Eleanor Ann Goss Harrison.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Johnson worked for a number of years at Galey & Lord and at the time of her illness was working at Toyo Tire.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Johnson, to whom she was married on May 26, 2013; a daughter, Kandice Fossett (Steve), Rockmart; a son, Jeremy Clayton (Holly Brown), Rome; a brother, James Baker (Rob Beaty), Summerville; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Lively officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and include Jeremy Clayton, Steve Fossett, Dillon Fossett, Zach Fossett, Rob Beaty, Larry Johnson, Rick Whitworth, and Jason Adams.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.