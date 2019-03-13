Mrs. Rebecca Carol Butler, age 61, of Shannon, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Butler was born in Birmingham, Ala., on March 21, 1957, daughter of the late John Leroy Wilkins and the late Myrtle Mae Parker Wilkins. She was a homemaker and a caregiver to her husband.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Ray Butler, to whom she was married on September 1, 1989; a daughter, Melissa Hartmann (Mary Nixon), Rome; a son, Johnny Cook (Keidra Walsh), Rome; one granddaughter, Myranda Cook; two brothers, Jerome Boswell, Kingston, and John Wilkins, Calhoun; a sister-in-law, Robin Carter (Tony), Cedartown; a brother-in-law, Billy Butler, Rome; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.