Mrs. Reba Louise Coffee, age 59, of Bells Ferry Road, Rome, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Coffee was born in Rome, Ga., May 20, 1959, daughter of Marion "Maxine" Burton and the late Author Alexander Burton. Louise was the best wife, mom, and daughter anyone could ask for. She enjoyed reading novels and always made delicious Sunday dinners. She will be missed every moment of every day.
Mrs. Coffee is survived by her husband, Jerry Coffey, to whom she was married May 7, 1988; her daughter, Dana Louise Coffee; her mother, Marion Maxine Chapman Burton; and brother, Robert Clyde Burton, all of Rome.
There will be a gathering at Salmon Funeral Home Friday, December 14, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. to celebrate the life of Mrs. Reba Louise Coffey.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Reba Louise Burton Coffey.