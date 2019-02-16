Mrs. Reba Inez Brock Allen, age 86, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Allen was born in Rome, Ga., on April 4, 1932, daughter of the late Eddie Lee Brock and the late Vivian Inez Hardy Brock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy David Allen, and her cherished feline companion, Lillun, just a few days prior to her passing.
She was employed for several of years in the textile industry and was a home health caregiver.
Mrs. Allen was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, Charles Robert "Bobby" Whitfield (Laura Holbrook), Rome; four grandchildren, Brock Whitfield, Kimberly Knowles, Cindy Mason, and Dallas Whitfield; six great grandchildren, including Olivia Whitfield; two sisters, Rena Brock Nichols and Frances Brock Acker; nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Allen will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.