Mrs. Martha Linnell "Nelle" Holland Reagan, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd Inc., P. O. Box 682, Rome, GA 30162-0682. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
