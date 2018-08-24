Raymond Scott Martin, age 58, of Lawrenceville, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Gwinnett Medical Center.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 27, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jason Stockton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.