Raymond Scott Martin, age 58, of Lawrenceville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, in Gwinnett Medical Center.
Scott was born February 28, 1960, in Floyd County. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Martin.
Survivors include his mother, Jeri Swann Martin, Rome; his companion of 21 years, Debbie Lymber, Lawrenceville; brother, Brad (Kathi), Martin, Kennesaw; sisters, Paige (Ted) Williams, Centre, Al; Patches Martin, Rome; several special nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jason Stockton, officiating. The family will receive from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home,2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.