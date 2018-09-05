We celebrate the wonderfully rich life of Randy “Bubba” Blevins. He was a man of unparalleled dedication to the care of his family and friends. We give thanks for the blessings of his presence in our lives. His legacy of food, coaching young people, and hugs left a lasting positive impression on everyone he met. He passed peacefully after complications from heart surgery on September 4. Bubba was born on February 4, 1949, in Rome, Georgia. He graduated from West Rome High School and joined the Air Force, where he served for over 25 years. The majority of his time in the service was spent overseas in Europe in Germany and Aviano, Italy. After retirement from service, he finished his teaching degree at Kennesaw State.
He taught for ten years for Floyd County Schools. Bubba’s hugs and ready laugh will be remembered as long as there are people who knew him here on this earth. He found great joy in sports. He was a long-time baseball and softball coach in Italy.
He was happiest surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his children, Nathan, Sally, and Guy; his sisters, Jan and Debbie; and his grandchildren Morgan, Carson, Derek, Dalton, Faith, Gage, Carter, and Owen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Blevins, and his parents, Doug and Geneva Douglas. Bubba was a genuine, deep, and loving friend to many.
Friends are cordially invited to a memorial service honoring his life on Thursday, September 6, at 6:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, Ga., 30165. Visitation immediately preceding the service from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Internment will take place on Monday, September 10, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fellowship Baptist Church.
Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randy “Bubba” Blevins.