Mr. Randolph Rose “Randy” Michael Jr., age 79, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood and Dr. Harry Michael officiating. Entombment services will follow at Myrtle Hill Mausoleum with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, the family may be contacted at the residence.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Sunday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Randolph Rose Michael Jr.
