Randolph Rose Michael Jr.

Mr. Randolph Rose “Randy” Michael, Jr., age 79, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Michael was born in Marietta, GA on July 26, 1938, son of the late Randolph Rose Michael, Sr. and the late Lorene Smith Michael. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Brown Garrison, and by an infant brother. He was a 1956 graduate of Rome High School. He attended Shorter College and in 1962, received his Bachelor’s Degree in Police Administration from Michigan State University, and continued his education at the University of Georgia.
Mr. Michael spent his life in law enforcement. He began his distinguished career with the Rome Police Department as a patrol officer and detective. From 1964 until 1969, he was employed with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in various departments of the Bureau. He served as Chief Investigator for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department from 1969 until 1974 until he became associated with Michael’s Glass Service, Inc. here in Rome. He served as Interim Police Chief in Summerville, GA from January, 1976 until May, 1976. After serving as Chief Investigator for the District Attorney, Lookout Mountain District for 6 months, he purchased Michael’s Glass Service, Inc. in Rome. After being elected as Justice of the Peace in the City of Rome in 1978, he was elected Magistrate Judge in Floyd County and served until 1984. In 1984, he began his career with the State of Georgia, Board of Pardons and Paroles and retired as Assistant Chief of the District Office of Pardons and Paroles. He was an instructor for several police academies across the state and received many awards for his service including “Law Man of the Year” in Athens in 1971 and 1972, and “Distinguished Parole Officer of the Year” in 1990. Locally, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Star House for many years and served as President for over 12 years. Mr. Michael was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Cave Spring.
Survivors include his wife, the former Wanda Melissa Gentry, to whom he was married on February 14, 1984; three daughters, Kathy Minter (Bob), Atlanta, Jennifer L. Massey, Rome, and Robbie Gresham, Summerville; two sons, Robert Overby, Rome, and Jerry Todd Overby, Atlanta; 14 grandchildren, Shane Porter, Matthew Johnson, Cory Brown, Amanda Gronau, Stevi Nasoni, Josh Gresham, Jessica Petty, John Michael Overby, Robert Overby, Jr., Johnathan Overby, Ashley Lewis, Robin Cuellar, Christopher Coney, and Hayden Coney; 14 great grandchildren, Ansley Porter, Kylie Porter, Brayden Uptegraft, Kora Uptegraft, Matthew David Randolph Johnson, Jackson Petty, Skye Overby, Connor Overby, Bodhi Overby, Burgen Daniel Cuellar, Aiden Lewis, Isabella Lewis, London Lewis, and Lilliana Nasoni.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood and Dr. Harry Michael officiating. Entombment services will follow at Myrtle Hill Mausoleum with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, the family may be contacted at the residence.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include: Tom Caldwell, III, Tom Caldwell, IV, David Duke, Cliff Bagwell, Chad Stewart, Wayne Smithson, and Mike Cleveland.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Star House, 212 N. Fifth Ave., SW, Rome, Ga., 30165 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla.,33607.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.