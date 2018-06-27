Mr. Randall “Randy” Ray Steidley, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Steidley was born in Hayward, Calif. on October 11, 1941, son of the late Jesse W. Steidley and the late Frankie Guess Steidley. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served for 13 years. Mr. Steidley was part of the department of military intelligence and served under General William C. Westmoreland in the Pentagon. Following his military career, he was associated as truck driver and correctional officer with Parks and Recreation for 5 years, with security at Y.D.C., then Darlington School. Randy was a member of Day Spring Assembly of God and served on the Board of Deacons for the last five years. Mr. Steidley was also a member of the American Legion Post 52 for more than 10 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Steidley, in 1995.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sandra Daleen Maw Steidley, Rome; two stepsons, Shannon Peterson, Northville, Mich., and Corey Peterson (Raquel), San Francisco, Calif.; two step-grandchildren, Jordan Peterson and Tyler Peterson; a sister, Donna Riva, Salinas, Calif.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June, 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Gaither officiating. Interment to follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with military rites presented by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 1:30 p.m. and include the Rev. Harold Ingram, Corey Peterson, and Bryan Maw.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.