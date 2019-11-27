Mr. James William Ramsey, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Ramsey was born in Atlanta, GA, on October 1, 1936, son of the late Marion Lester Ramsey and Gladys Odessa Daniels Ramsey. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War and was particularly proud of his assignment to the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles", where he made many airborne deployments. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County since 1985, moving here from the Atlanta area. In his early years Mr. Ramsey had worked as a mechanic, owned a body shop and a taxi company, and prior to retirement was a truck driver. He was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church of Shannon and a member of East Floyd Masonic Lodge #728 F&AM. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by a sister, Gaynelle McGuire, and two brothers, W.L. Ramsey and David Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy "Nell" Ramsey; three daughters and sons-in-law, Karla and David Shore of Atlanta, and Rhonda and Juan Rocha of Cedartown, GA, and Tonya Ramsey of Moyock, NC; one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip William and Jessica Ramsey of Cassville, GA; two sisters and brother-in-law, Cherri and Jackie Green, and Betty Crowley; two brothers and sister-in-law, Michael and Marie Ramsey, and Marion Ramsey. Nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Ramsey will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2019, with military rites conferred by the American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard. Mr. Ramsey's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James William Ramsey.
Ramsey, James
Service information
Nov 29
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, November 29, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:00AM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 4
Interment
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:30AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Veterans Cemetery Road
Canton, GA 30114
