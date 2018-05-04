Mr. Ralph Thomas Shephard Jr., died Thursday morning, May 3, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center.
Mr. Shepard was born August 7, 1940 in Floyd County. He retired in 1993 from Inland Container and was an amateur pilot who loved fishing and Georgia football. Mr. Shepard played guitar with the Georgia Mountain Music Club. He was a member of Wesley Chapel and was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Irene Powell Brannon and Freeman Brannon; wife, Charlotte Weeks Shepard, on February 15, 2013; grandson, Brannon Ray; brother, Jimmy Donald Shepard, and sister, Betty Lou Shepard. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Survivors include his children, Chris (Kimberly) Shepard and Charmaine (Mike) Ray, both of Rome, and two grandchildren Michael Ray, engaged to Katie Kelley, and Dakota Ray, both of Rome
Mr. Shepard's family received friends Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome. Private interment services will be conducted at a later date. Please visit our website, www.goodsheperdfh.net, to post tributes. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mr. Shepard by making a contribution to the Georgia Mountain Music Club in care of Linda Forsyth, 21 Pebblecreek Drive NW, Rome, GA 30165.
