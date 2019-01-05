Dr. Ralph Edwin Helser passed away Dec. 23, 2018 at his home after an extended illness. Born Dec. 1, 1931 to Ira Morton Helser and Mabel W. Helser, he was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Sarah Katherine, his wife of 19 years Nancy Shivley Helser, his grandparents, and Brother-in-law Wayman Dangler.
Toddler years were spent in Troy, Ohio. Later years Dayton became his home. He was initiated into the John W. Durst Lodge #716, Dayton, OH becoming a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason. In 1949, he graduated from Wilber Wright H.S. After serving in U.S. Army, he attended Miami University, Oxford, OH (earning M.Ed. in Administration and B.S. in Elem. Ed.) George Peabody College for Teachers - Vanderbilt University (earning a Ph.D. in Ed. Leadership).
Recruited by Dr. Randall Minor, 1971 Dr. Helser later served as Chairman of Dept. of Education, Shorter College, also, he taught at Swain Elementary School, Gordon County.
Following his retirement, Ralph became more active in Garden Lakes Baptist Church where he was a member for many years and also First Baptist Church - an earlier membership. He continued his support of organizations relating to education, music, history, writing, travel, photography, and the care of animals.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years Jean H. Tidwell Helser, a daughter Carla T. (Rickey) Bennett grandsons - Tate (Ashley) Putnam, Steven (Lauren) Bennett, and Matthew (Alicia) Bennett, 11 great grandchildren, a special nephew Wayne Knight, sisters-in-law Jackie (Harry) Knight, Barbara Dangler, brother-in-law Henry H. (June) Holmes, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service-Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Garden Lakes Baptist Church 2200 Redmond Cir., Rome, GA. Visitation 12:30- 2:00, memorial service - 2:00. A time of fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to Coosa Valley Home Health Care, Kindred Care, Prime Care, and Floyd Heyman Hospice Care for their many acts of kindness and compassion during Dr. Helser's illness. Finally gratitude to Dr. Greg Rogers and his wonderful staff.
Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories and condolences.