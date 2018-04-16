Ralph Clanton Sr., age 88, of Rome, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Clanton was born February 28, 1930 in Etowah County, Alabama. He was retired owner of Clanton Sanitation and was a legend in drag racing, known as Big Money. He is preceded in death by a son, Choppy Clanton Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Marvine Holbrook Clanton; son, Bill (Susanne) Clanton, Rome; grandchildren, Gage Clanton, Kailey Murdock, and Christen Roach.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018,at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Derek Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.