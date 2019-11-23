Claud Justus Raley, Jr. was born on October 30, 1932 to Claud Justus Raley, Sr. and Jewel Bell Raley. His grandmother, Jessie Snow Bell lived with them and spoiled him dearly. She wasn't fond of the name Claud for everyday purposes, and decided that he would be "Pete". Because MaBell said so, he has been known as Pete all of his life. Pete Raley is an only child, but enjoyed his life alongside his cousins who were more like sisters, Jean Bell Green and Joan Bell Tuck and Nancy Bell. They grew up together, sometimes all in the same house in the delightful and wonderful Tubize Community now known as Riverside. Pete experienced every form of community and family there and has told many stories of the Tubize life. Many 'Tubize Kids' meet monthly for breakfast and Pete enjoyed that as long as he was able. Many a day has been spent riding through the area reminiscing and pointing out all the different houses they lived in. As a teenager they moved to Rome and lived at 324 Edgewood Avenue. Pete graduated from McHenry High School, and then attended both West Georgia College and North Georgia College spending two years at each. Following his graduation from college, Pete went into the Army and served during the Korean Conflict stationed in France. Sometime in 1953 or 1954 Pete met Betty Jean Law through either working at a Five and Dime or at Methodist Youth Fellowship at West Rome Methodist Church. Pete and Jean could never totally agree on the exact way they officially met, but they did both work at a Five and Dime and they did both attend MYF at West Rome - most importantly, they did fall in love. During his time in the Army, the two kept their love alive through letters and infrequent visits home, and their 'hearts grew fonder". They knew they wanted to be married when he returned from duty, so Pete arranged for his mother to purchase an engagement ring and for his father place that ring on Jean's finger and the two became engaged long distance. Pete and Jean married on January 15, 1956 and set out on their life's journey together. The lived in a few apartments and eventually bought a home at 119 Nanellen Road where they lived for 47 years. They continued worshipping at West Rome United Methodist where they had begun in Youth Group and are still members there to this day. Pete worked in Shannon for Klopman Mills until 1979 and then began work with the Comcast Cable Company until his retirement. Just after retirement they built a home and moved to 2539 North Broad Extension. Pete loved overseeing the building of their new home and participated in everything from the ground up. In August 2017, after Jean suffered a stroke they moved to Seven Hills Place Assisted Living where he died early Friday morning, November 22, 2019 under the tender care of their staff and Pruitt Hospice of Rome. Family has always been of the utmost importance to Pete and Jean and they became first time parents in February 1957 with the birth of their daughter, Sharon Lynn and in August of 1958, their son, Claud Jeffrey made for a family of. In October of 1962, another daughter, Jeanne Leigh arrived, and then in September 1967, their forth child, another daughter, Sara Charlene joined the family. Pete and Jean nurtured their family in every way. Never did the family lack for anything even though sometimes Pete worked up to three jobs at a time to make it all happen. One thing was certain in the Raley family, unless someone had a fever or stomach virus or services were snowed out, the entire family of six would attend everything that happened at West Rome United Methodist Church. Both morning worship and evening worship and Sunday School and children's and youth group meetings and Bible School and Retreats and Pot Luck Dinners. They did it all, because of Pete and Jean's deep faith in God as their Heavenly Father and the need to balance all of life with God's word and alongside the community of faith. Sharon married Terry Walton of Griffin and they reside in Kennesaw. Jeff married Anita Beth Herndon of Sneads, FL and they reside in Sneads. Jeanne who is now a resident of Heaven lived with Pete and Jean until her death in April of 2017. Charlene married Gary Clayton of Rome and they remain residents there. Pete's grandchildren are: Benji Walton, Chris Walton, Terilyn Walton Johnson, Justin Raley, Joseph Raley, Cliff Clayton, Carrie Clayton Kelly, Christopher Clayton and Candace Clayton Weeks. Pete constantly stayed updated on each and every one of his cherished grandchildren and enjoyed them thoroughly. Pete and Jean have been blessed with 14 great grandchildren. Pete loved it when the whole Raley Bunch could be together and attended their most recent gathering two weeks ago to celebrate his 87th birthday and Thanksgiving. Pete's children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and spouses - all who can, will gather once again to celebrate his life on Sunday, November 24. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 PM in the Sanctuary of West Rome United Methodist Church. The family will be in the Fellowship Hall of West Rome UMC at 2:30 to greet extended family and friends ahead of the service. Pete loved God and accepted the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to save his life including the gift eternity. He read his Bible every night possible making tiny little notes of insight gained. He lived his faith out in community and in worship and with his family. He set a Godly example for those in his realm of influence. He loved family and friends and cherished each one. He had a quick smile and firm handshake or hug for everyone. And he LOVED his Betty Jean. Almost 64 years of marriage is a testimony to all of perseverance, going through life holding hands and leaning on Jesus. Thanks be to God for the life and influence of Claud Justus Raley, Jr. - PETE RALEY. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made by check in Pete's memory to West Rome United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2247, Rome, GA 30164 OR also by check to The Wesley Woods Foundation, 1817 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 or online at wesleywoods.org/donate. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
