Mr. Claud Justus Raley, Jr. age 87, of Rome passed away Friday November 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday November 24, 2019 at West Rome United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mark McLendon, Rev. Less Connell, and Rev Dr. Terry Walton, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive from 2:30 P.M. until the hour of service on Sunday at West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Sundays edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
