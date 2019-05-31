Mrs. Raeona Lea "Rae" Swanson, age 77, of Silver Creek, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Swanson was born in Riverside, Calif., on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late Eugene Marlin and the late Lea Staas Foster.
She was a graduate of Riverside High School and attended San Diego State Community College. She was a former employee of the Lindale Mill with 25 years of service. She was later employed by Publix and was retired from Walmart.
Mrs. Swanson was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.
She was an avid cross-stitch enthusiast and had won numerous awards at both the Coosa Valley Fair and the Georgia State Fair. She proudly displayed all her work and her countless ribbons. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Andrew Swanson; by a grandson, Alexander B. Crumbley; by a sister, Shirley Bingham; and a brother, Jerry Marlin.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Swanson (Tammy), Summerville, and David Swanson (Jennifer), Silver Creek; two daughters, Shelley Caldwell (Kerry), Lindale, and Julie Crumbley (Chris), Kingston; five grandchildren, Todd Swanson (Lauren), Sydney Parris (Jerry), Matthew Smith (Brooke), Jeff and Luke Crumbley; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Don Spears will officiate and Mrs. Swanson's granddaughter, Sydney Parris, will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.