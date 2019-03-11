Rachael Douglas Whiddon, 100, of Waycross, died Saturday afternoon at her residence after a brief illness. Mrs. Whiddon was born in Pearson, Ga., to the late David Matthew and Mary Elizabeth Douglas.
Rachael devoted her life to her family and to others, training as a nurse, receiving her RN from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and her certification in public health from Peabody College in Nashville. She entered into public health until her boys were older. She moved the family to Rome, Georgia, where she served as the school nurse at Darlington School for many years.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Whiddon, a granddaughter, Cally Whiddon, and a number of special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Miles-Odum Funeral from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, to be followed by a graveside service at Royal Cemetery in Atkinson County at 2:00 p.m.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.